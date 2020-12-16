FCSO employees donate $10,000 for ‘Christmas with a Deputy’ event

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) employees raised $10,420.00 for this year’s Christmas with a Deputy event.

165 Flagler children were selected to participate in the event. The event focuses on providing gifts for Flagler County children who otherwise might not receive any.

Due to COVID-19, the participants will not be able to shop with deputies and instead were given instructions on how to set up an online “wish list” via Walmart’s website.

In addition to FCSO deputies, officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Bunnell Police Department, the Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will participate and ensure that all gifts arrive before Christmas.

“It is true that the holidays looks a little different this year, but we are a strong community and holiday programs like this showcase just how much we can accomplish when we all work together,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I am proud of our employees who donate their time and money to make this event possible for the children of Flagler County.”

The program is made possible by donations received from the community and the members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.