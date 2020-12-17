Clay County parents frustrated by lack of COVID-19 communication from school district

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County parents are sounding off about delayed communication involving COVID-19 cases in their children’s’ schools. And in some cases no communication at all.

News4Jax received nearly 200 comments in a post about this issue in the News 4 Clay County Facebook group.

Here are a few responses:

“I have never once gotten an email, phone call or text that anyone at my kids’ schools have tested positive, but my son has had several teachers and classmates test positive. It’s annoying but life goes on.”

“Same as other parents..multiple kids my child comes in contact with have tested positive and I have not once heard from anyone.”

“Nope nothing.”

One mom contacted News4Jax after a letter was sent by the county health department telling some children from Oakleaf Village Elementary they may have been exposed to a coronavirus-positive student.

That mom says the letter came days after the contact had happened and she worried her son had been exposed for a long period of time before the health department gave her notice.

“It’s very concerning considering the quarantine period is 10 days. So 8 days then another 2 days and able to go back to school. The department of health didn’t call us until 2 weeks later. So concerning for me my child was running around potentially exposed and we have no clue,” said the mom who asked not to be identified to protect the identity of her child.

The District recognizes that contact tracing procedures are complex and involve compliance from all parties for it to work effectively. Numbers within the District have remained relatively low due to the mitigation strategies used in schools and the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Florida Department of Health Clay County Schools

According to the most recent COVID-19 report from the school, there were 39 students who were sick with the virus last week and nine staff. And there were nearly 550 students and staff in quarantine due to possible exposure between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to questions from News4Jax.