JetBlue to provide nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Los Angeles & Raleigh-Durham

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JetBlue Airways will offer nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the airline announced Thursday.

JetBlue will offer daily nonstop service to LAX on a 162-seat Airbus A320 starting March 4. The flight will depart JAX at 5 p.m. EST and arrive at LAX at 7:49 p.m. PST. The return flight will depart Los Angeles at 8 a.m. PST, arriving in Jacksonville at 3:33 p.m. EST.

“We worked 12 years to restore the JAX-LAX route since losing it as a result of the 2008 financial crisis,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “Not only is Los Angeles one of our largest unserved destinations, we are one of theirs as well. This is a huge win.”

Starting Feb. 11, JetBlue will also offer service to RDU four times per week on a 100-seat Embraer E-190. Flights to RDU will depart JAX at 12:50 p.m. EST and arrive at approximately 2:15 p.m. EST. Flights from RDU will depart at 10:30 a.m. EST, arriving at JAX at 12:02 p.m. EST.

“Raleigh-Durham and the Research Triangle are a bright spot in North Carolina’s economy and a market JetBlue seems intent on expanding,” VanLoh said. “We look forward to their service connecting our two wonderful communities.”

Thursday’s announcement comes after JetBlue started new nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Newark in July.

