Blessing box in Baker County allows people to give and take anonymously

What started as a two-week project for Stephanie Davis turned into something she says she’ll do for Macclenny as long as the need is there.

Davis recently created a blessing box in the city. It’s a way for people to both give and take anonymously.

“The givers just really want to give that are able to, and the ones who needed have benefited immensely from the blessing box,” Davis said.

The box sits near her family business on West Macclenny Avenue.

On Sunday, Davis and her mother went to refill the box that was empty that morning.

In just a matter of hours, people will get what they need and then they will work to refill it.

“We cannot take any credit,” Davis said. “Our community has stepped up and rallied and said let’s love those who need it in 2020 who have been impacted, who’ve had a hard year, and let’s get them a warm meal on their plate if nothing else.”

Davis isn’t from Macclenny but wanted to do something to help people show up and take whatever they need.

“They love that there’s no red tape, that there is no application, that there is no ‘what do I have to do to get in on this?’” Davis said. “It’s nothing.”

From canned goods, blankets and baby food, she says, it’s not only a blessing for those who need it, but for those who are willing to give.

They say they are very gracious with the box and encourage people to take what they need.

The blessing box is located at 1014 W. Macclenny Ave.