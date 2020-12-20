Officer involved crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 4:30 Sunday morning a Zone 3 JSO officer responded to a call of a wanted person in the area of Beach blvd. and Gibson rd. but he passed it, and when he began to make a U-turn to go back, his foot slipped off of the brake and onto his gas pedal.

The vehicle then accelerated, jumping the curb and it struck the light pole on the north side of Beach Blvd. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The officer was the only one in the vehicle.

The officer has minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for observation and is expected to be released soon. JSO Traffic Homicide will be conducting a follow up crash investigation and Crime Scene Units are processing the scene.