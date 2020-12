A body was found Sunday in a wooded area behind a gas station on Beach Boulevard, just west of Southside Boulevard, according to Jacksonville police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a woman was found Sunday in a wooded area behind a gas station on Beach Boulevard, just west of Southside Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they were called around 6 p.m. to the discovery. Police said the person who found the body indicated they knew the woman.

Police added that the area is frequented by transients.

Homicide detectives are investigating.