71ºF

Local News

City of St. Augustine to conduct pilot study on water treatment process

Water quality will not be affected

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: water, treatment process, City of St. Augustine
South Street (Photo courtesy: City of St. Augustine)
South Street (Photo courtesy: City of St. Augustine)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Do you live in St. Augustine? If so, you may notice a slight change in the taste of your water.

For 90 days beginning Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the City of St. Augustine will be conducting a pilot study to test the effectiveness of discontinuing the use of chloramines (ammonia) in the City’s water treatment process, the city announced on Wednesday.

The City will discontinue the use of the ammonia feed system and utilize only free chlorine for disinfection. 

“City utility customers may notice a slight change in the taste of their water, but the quality of the water is not affected,” the city said.

For additional information, please contact the City of St. Augustine Water Treatment Plant at 904.825.1044.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: