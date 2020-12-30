City of St. Augustine to conduct pilot study on water treatment process

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Do you live in St. Augustine? If so, you may notice a slight change in the taste of your water.

For 90 days beginning Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the City of St. Augustine will be conducting a pilot study to test the effectiveness of discontinuing the use of chloramines (ammonia) in the City’s water treatment process, the city announced on Wednesday.

The City will discontinue the use of the ammonia feed system and utilize only free chlorine for disinfection.

“City utility customers may notice a slight change in the taste of their water, but the quality of the water is not affected,” the city said.

For additional information, please contact the City of St. Augustine Water Treatment Plant at 904.825.1044.