St. Johns County nurse battles COVID-19 for the second time

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – For the second time in four months, Melissa Currie is battling COVID-19. She is a 41-year-old St. Johns County nurse who does not have underlying health conditions.

“I was in denial that I could actually have it a second time,” Currie said.

In September, Currie said she tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time.

“I fully recovered after about a week and I was healthy, and I started living my life again,” Currie said.

Over the past couple of weeks, Currie started to feel sick again.

She took three tests on Dec. 28, 30 and Jan. 4 that all came back negative. After going to the Emergency Room, Currie learned on Thursday she once again has the coronavirus.

“I have severe nausea, to the point that I’m not eating, so I have to force myself to eat and vomiting and diarrhea,” Currie said.

Melissa Currie is battling COVID-19 for a second time. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Currie said her symptoms the second time around are worse.

“It’s just dominating me this time around. I’m not getting better, which was not like the first time,” Currie said.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mohammed Reza said there is little data available about re-infections, but it appears COVID-19 re-infections are becoming more likely.

“Just to reference a recent study, that was just published by the CDC on Nov. 27, they looked at 157 frontline workers, and they looked at their antibodies 60 days out. What they saw was about 28 percent of those frontline workers didn’t have the antibody, just two months out. So that tells you, possibly, at that point, you could get re-infected,” Dr. Reza said.

“It’s definitely not over. People are very ill. People are still dying,” Currie said.

Currie hopes her case will help doctors uncover more information about COVID-19 re-infections.

Dr. Reza said re-infections depend on the person, their age and their risk of exposure to the virus.

To help prevent COVID-19 re-infections, Dr. Reza encourages people to still practice social distancing, wear a mask and get the vaccine if they can.