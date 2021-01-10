Rethreaded launches campaign to raise money for new campus in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Rethreaded launched its “Never Say No” campaign.

“Our dream is to never say no to a woman who is ready to start a new life,” said Rethreaded founder and CEO Kristin Keen.

The organization provides jobs and mental health services to survivors of human trafficking. The goal of the campaign is to raise money for its new campus in Historic Springfield. Keen said the 36,000-square-foot campus will allow them to employ up to 60 women at a time.

“Right now, we, at any given time, we’ll have a waiting list of at least 15 women,” explained Keen. “When we move into the new property, we are going to be able to offer women immediate help and services, expand how many we are able to hire at one time. We’re able to expand our business. We’re eventually going to be opening an accredited sewing school and logistics center, so this just increases our capacity to quadruple the amount of women that we’re helping.”

Keen said there are several ways to get involved. One way is through purchasing a personalized brick for the new garden.

To donate, visit Rethreaded’s website.