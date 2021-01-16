Bodycam released after confrontation with officer leads to woman’s arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has obtained more than a dozen police body camera clips, shedding additional light on the arrest of Brittany Williams, who was arrested in May after a confrontation with an officer at her home on East 21st Street.

The Jacksonville woman says she asked a police officer - who had parked in her driveway - to leave and that she was arrested after the officer entered her home without a warrant.

An officer at the scene claims she threw a spoon at him and threatened to shoot him.

The 17 body camera clips News4Jax obtained are from at least three different officers who responded to the scene. They begin when backup arrives to assist the officer who was parked outside the home.

In many instances, the footage from the video -- released by the State Attorney’s Office -- has been redacted.

According to police, Williams approached the officer’s car and asked him to leave. The conversation got heated, with the officer allegedly refusing to leave and Williams allegedly throwing a spoon through the officer’s window, striking him in the arm.

According to Williams’ arrest report, Williams said she had a gun and that she would shoot the officer if he came near her. It led to Williams being wrestled into custody, with the arresting officer claiming that Williams kicked and scratched him.

As Williams was being taken into custody, Ausar Moore, her boyfriend, questions why the officer was in front of the home.

Ausar Moore: “Why is he here? Why are you here?

Officer: “Just reading emails.”

It’s an explanation the officer repeats several times in the footage, defending his parking spot to other officers as well.

Officer: “There’s no other cars here. I’m not blocking anybody. I’m just hanging I’m hanging tight. I explained to her that I was writing and she’s like, you don’t need to be here. Get off my property. I said, ‘Ma’am, I’m almost done. I’m just checking emails.’”

The officer is later heard explaining himself again to Williams’ sister.

Officer: “I backed into the driveway where I am right here to check emails and to finish the call that I was working on.”

The officer also states that the driveway was public access. Another officer in the video calls the action legal.

Officer 2: “It is perfectly common and lawful to pull in here real quick for safety.”

But in the police report, the officer writes that he pulled into what he thought was a “vacant property.” It’s an explanation he doesn’t offer in any of the bodycam footage.

Notably, in the new video files, the footage is redacted at any point the officer enters the house. There are several other times through the footage where the video or audio is also redacted.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson explained why.

“The reason why some of the information will be redacted from police body cam would be for privacy reasons or for the sake of public record,” Jefferson said. “Sometimes there are things that they have to redact so that it won’t be disclosed to the public.”

Jefferson said in some scenarios, things might be redacted if the case is likely to go to trial. He said information might be withheld as to not compromise the investigation.

The former law enforcement officer also pointed out that the cameras are relatively new and that they were adopted by Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office after he retired.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment as this is an active investigation.

William was charged with battery and assault on an officer and resisting arrest.