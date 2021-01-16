St. Augustine man dies in fiery head-on crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla – A man is dead after hitting another car head-on in St. Johns County around 8:20 on Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving south when he crashed into a car heading north, causing his car to go up in flames.

The two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on A1A, just north of Milliken Lane, when they crashed into each other. The driver of the other car has minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the driver veered into oncoming traffic.