City vaccine sites at senior centers could close soon as supply dwindles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is into its second week of coronavirus vaccinations at two senior center sites.

On Monday, there were long lines again at those sites as people 65-years-old and over with birthdays in January and February were able to receive their first doses.

Now it looks like these senior sites have a limited supply and it is possible they may not be open for much longer.

The city only received 11,000 doses of the vaccine designated for the two sites at the Mandarin Senior Center and at the Lane Wiley Senior Center site on the Westside. The city is giving a limited number of shots each day, around 1,700, and hit its goal each day.

City staff tells News4Jax it is holding enough vaccine in place to administer the second required shots in about a week.

Last week News4Jax was told the city was hoping to get more vaccines but so far that has not happened.

As of Monday afternoon, there is enough to continue to possibly Wednesday or Thursday.

John Mike received the vaccine on Monday at the Westside site. He believes he is one of the lucky ones.

“I was 34th in line. I went in and it was easy breezy,” Mike said.

It might prove to be more difficult later this week if the city runs short of the vaccine.

The city received the vaccine allotment for the senior sites from the Florida Department of Health. At that time there was no guarantee of receiving more.

Vaccine sites run by the state will continue as normal at other locations such as the Prime Osborn Convention Center where appointments are necessary.

The city tells News4Jax it is still working to continue the senior sites in the future in some form.

News4Jax has also learned that the coronavirus testing site at Regency Square Mall could also start performing vaccinations as soon as Wednesday by appointment only.