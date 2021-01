ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The 13-year-old girl from Clay County who went missing last month has been found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Thursday.

The Florida Missing Child Alert for ALEYSHA HICKS has been cancelled. The child is safe.



If you would like further information, please call the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555. — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 21, 2021

Police said the Aleysha Hicks has run away 14 times since November.