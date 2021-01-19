Police presence spotted in neighborhood off San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police officers were spotted Monday night in a residential area off San Jose Boulevard.

The scene was near the intersection of Remler and Toucan drives. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was also at the scene.

Neighbors told News4Jax that some people evacuated their home. A SWAT team appeared to be trying to coax a man out of his house.

A command center was setup at San Jose Boulevard and Julington Creek Road.

