Clay County gets more vaccines, will begin taking appointments today

Clay County health officials and firefighters ready to begin giving vaccines to the community Monday morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County has received an additional shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin taking appointments Wednesday afternoon.

Clay County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in Clay County said it has received 1,950 additional doses of the vaccine and will be scheduling new vaccination appointments beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Individuals 65 years and older and front-line health care workers can go to Alert.ClayCountyGov.com to schedule an appointment for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, 26, 27, and 29 and on Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

On the appointment day, patients will receive the initial vaccination dose and an appointment card for the second dose appointment. Appointments will be required to get the vaccination. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Appointments must be scheduled at Alert.ClayCountyGov.com.