Regency Mall now a COVID-19 vaccination site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville is now also a vaccination site run by the state of Florida.

According to the Division of Emergency Management, appointments can be made beginning Wednesday only by calling 1-866-200-3762.

People eligible for the vaccine include people age 65 and older or someone who works in the health care field. People requesting a vaccine must also be a Florida resident, the Division of Emergency Management wrote.

If receiving a vaccine, people are asked to enter at the Sears entrance. Restrooms are not available for public use and a face covering must be worn covering the nose and mouth.