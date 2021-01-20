Silver Airways to provide nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Greenville-Spartanburg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Silver Airways will offer nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced Wednesday.

Beginning March 19, the Silver flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays on a 47-seat ATR 42 aircraft. Silver will depart JAX around 9:35 a.m. and arrive at GSP about 11:10 a.m., while flights will depart GSP about 11:50 a.m. and arrive at JAX around 1:25 p.m.

“We welcome Silver’s continued growth in Northeast Florida,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said. “As their route map expands at JAX, it offers an opportunity to connect our community to other markets in Florida and the Southeast.”

Silver recently returned to Jacksonville in December after a three-year absence and also offers nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.

For more information, visit www.silverairways.com.