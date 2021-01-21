Mayor: Friday is final day of 1st dose vaccines at Jacksonville senior centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that Friday will be the last day the city offers first dose COVID-19 vaccines at two senior center sites.

The city is also waiving the birth month requirement for both Thursday and Friday because crowds Thursday were smaller than expected.

So anyone age 65 and older, frontline health care workers and first responders can try for one of the first-come, first-served vaccines from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday or Friday, while supplies last.

Seniors taking advantage of the shots Thursday were impressed at how well it went since appointments were not required.

“I want the thing to be over with. The more people we have getting vaccinated, the better chance we have of getting back to normal,” Ngoma Woolbright said.

On Monday, there were long lines again at those sites as people 65 years old and over with birthdays in January and February were able to receive their first doses.

The city only received 11,000 doses of the vaccine designated for the two sites at the Mandarin Senior Center and at the Lane Wiley Senior Center site on the Westside. The city was able to give a limited number of shots each day, around 1,700, and hit its goal each day.

Curry said anyone who received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at one of the locations can return to the same center 21 days after for their second dose. The city has reserved enough vaccines to cover those second doses.

The city told News4Jax that it would be working to continue the senior site vaccinations in the future in some form, but the state is limiting where the vaccines can go, and the senior centers are not on the list.

Curry said in a tweet that the state of Florida is taking over vaccine distribution in the city. The new vaccine site will be at the Regency Square Mall.

Curry said after the city-operated centers close, call 1-866-200-3762 to make an appointment.