Photos show firefighters battle intense house fire in Bradford County

Family wasn’t home at the time

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Credit: Bradford County Fire Department

Photo shows two Bradford County firefighters bravely face a home nearly engulfed in flames.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A home in Bradford County is a near, but not complete, loss after an early morning fire broke out.

Bradford County firefighters responded to the blaze before 6 Thursday morning. It was extinguished a few hours later.

No one was injured and the homeowners were away at the time of the fire.

Some of the structure was able to be saved. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

