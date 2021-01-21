Photos show firefighters battle intense house fire in Bradford County

Photo shows two Bradford County firefighters bravely face a home nearly engulfed in flames.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A home in Bradford County is a near, but not complete, loss after an early morning fire broke out.

Bradford County firefighters responded to the blaze before 6 Thursday morning. It was extinguished a few hours later.

8:50 AM UPDATE- Crews are continuing to perform overhaul operations and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrived to... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Thursday, January 21, 2021

No one was injured and the homeowners were away at the time of the fire.

Some of the structure was able to be saved. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.