7 Glynn County inmates test positive for COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – The Glynn County Detention Center currently has seven inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is the most we have ever had at one time and just shy of the total number we have had since the start of the pandemic,” said Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett.

Corbett said inmates who test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms are isolated in a housing unit separate from others and are quarantined.

The Detention Center’s 24 inmates who were in the immediate proximity of those who tested positive are being isolated in-place. Corbett said they were tested at the same time as the seven positive inmates were tested, but they all tested negative.

Authorities said the other two dozen inmates will be re-tested next week and will separated from other inmates until the test results come back.

“We are having to adapt as the circumstances may require,” said Corbett. “Our medical doctor makes the medical decisions and we make the security decisions to support those medical decisions.”

When inmate are booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, incoming inmates are asked standardized questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Then their temperature is taken and if they present no symptoms or they are not in a high risk factor for having COVID-19 they are classified as usual and placed in general population if they are not able to immediately bond out.

The incoming inmates who appear to be at risk for having COVID-19 based on the standardized questions and/or having symptoms of COVID are separated and are quarantined for 14 days and then tested.