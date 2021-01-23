Event aims to restore peace in community, honor lives lost to gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event took place Saturday that aimed to help restore peace in the community while honoring lives lost to gun violence.

The woman who organized the event is the mother of Maurice Hobbs, who was killed by gun violence. She invited other families who have also lost loved ones to honor their lives.

She said it’s important to come together to realize everyone in the community has a responsibility to bring peace to their neighborhoods.

“It’s only Jan. 23, we’ve already had 10 shootings, the city is bleeding,” Latasha Hobbs said. “Jacksonville is bleeding, so in honor of my son, if there’s any way that I can bring awareness to gun violence, if there’s any way that I can bring any type of hope or healing or a sense of peace to other hurting families, that’s what I would like to do in light of my son.”

Latasha Hobbs said this was a community event put on by organizations committed to changing the community for the better.