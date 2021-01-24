Deadly motorcycle accident downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and two others are hurt after the crash on Main and Union Streets.

An officer witnessed it happen just after midnight on Sunday and responded within seconds. The motorcyclist was hit by a sedan. The adult male on the motorcycle was ejected from the bike, and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is now in critical condition in the hospital.

The passenger of the Sedan, an adult female, died on the scene.

The car’s driver, an adult male, suffered some minor injuries, but is expected to be okay. He is being treated at a local hospital.

JSO says the crash closed up Union Street between North Laura Street and Ocean Street for some time.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.