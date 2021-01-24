Jacksonville Beach event supports local businesses during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The largest 904 Pop Up event yet took place at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday.

More than 100 vendors and food trucks took part in the event, which supported local businesses that have taken major hits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From boutiques, artists, food trucks and handmade tea, there was a little something for everyone.

“The first business I did was to have a mobile market,” said Dana Gardner, owner of Jax Fresh Mobile Market. “So with COVID, I had to pivot, so I had to start making wellness loose leaf tea to help people with their health wellness and immunity.”

Gardner opened Jax Fresh Mobile Market in November. She is a registered dietitian working in health care. Gardner has had to make adjustments because of the pandemic.

904 Pop Up aims to strengthen Jacksonville’s creative culture.

“This is the largest 904 Pop Up yet,” said Mark Braddock, founder of 904 Pop Up. “We have over 100 local vendors here at the Seawalk Pavilion, and we have great weather on a Sunday.”

The event had a big turnout, boosting the local economy.

“This is a huge economic driver for all of us small businesses that are here, and this is one of the best places to find new companies, new brands and some things that you might not ever thought to come out of Jacksonville before,” Braddock said.

The next 904 Pop Up event will be held March 14 at the Seawalk Pavilion.