Lt. Mark Cowan with Clay County Sheriff’s Office retires after 40 years

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook honored Lt. Mark Cowan for his years of service.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Lt. Mark Cowan has put on a Clay County Sheriff’s Office uniform for the final time.

Sheriff Michelle Cook honored Cowan for his 40 years of service.

Cowan started as a part-time reserve deputy in 1980 and started full-time in 1981.

“It’s about being happy in your work, and I’ve been truly happy in my work for 40 years,” he said in a video posted Sunday on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “I truly enjoyed serving the citizens of Clay County.”