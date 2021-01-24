Lt. Mark Cowan with Clay County Sheriff’s Office retires after 40 years

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Lt. Mark Cowan has put on a Clay County Sheriff’s Office uniform for the final time.
Sheriff Michelle Cook honored Cowan for his 40 years of service.
Cowan started as a part-time reserve deputy in 1980 and started full-time in 1981.
“It’s about being happy in your work, and I’ve been truly happy in my work for 40 years,” he said in a video posted Sunday on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “I truly enjoyed serving the citizens of Clay County.”
Lieutenant Mark Cowan has put on a Clay County Sheriff's Office uniform for the past 40 years. Now he's taking it off for the last time. Sheriff Michelle Cook uniquely honored Lieutenant Cowan for his years of service.