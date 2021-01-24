USCG: Man rescued from raft off Key West coast without food or water

A 41-year-old man was rescued off a raft without food or water by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West.

KEY WEST, Fla., – The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a 41-year-old man who was drifting aboard a makeshift raft off the coast of Key West near Fort Zachary Taylor Saturday afternoon. According to USCG, the man had no food, water or radio on the raft.

USCG Station Key West says they spotted the man at around 3 p.m.

He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, according to a tweet by the USCG. No details have been released about his condition.

It’s unclear how he ended up on the raft, or how long he was out at sea in this condition.