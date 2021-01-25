Chick-fil-A plans restaurant on University Boulevard West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chick-fil-A Inc. of Atlanta has bought the former Krispy Kreme property on University Boulevard West near Interstate 95, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The newspaper said the company bought the 1.31-acre site for $1.275 million and the city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Realco Recycling Co. to demolish the former 3,123-square-foot donut shop at a cost of $50,000.

In other Chick-fil-A news...

The newspaper also reported the chain has filed plans with the city to remodel its 4625 Town Center Parkway restaurant near St. Johns Town Center.

The project is part of Chick-fil-A’s plans to improve customer service and restaurant operations to include a building addition with interior and exterior renovations and a dual-lane drive-thru and canopy.