Motorcyclist killed in Beach Boulevard crash, troopers say

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died after a crash Monday involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol website shows the crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Beachwood Boulevard, just east of Interstate 295.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died at a hospital.

Several lanes of Beach Boulevard were blocked due to the crash investigation.

