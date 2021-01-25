Motorcyclist killed in Beach Boulevard crash, troopers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died after a crash Monday involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol website shows the crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Beachwood Boulevard, just east of Interstate 295.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died at a hospital.

Duval County Fatal Crash:

BEACH BLVD (Eastbound) & BEACHWOOD BLVD.



Two Vehicles versus Motorcycle. Motorcyclist pronounced deceased at hospital. Roadblock due to crash investigation. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RAP21P9aK4 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 25, 2021

Several lanes of Beach Boulevard were blocked due to the crash investigation.