Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monster Jam is returning after a pandemic pause, roaring into Jacksonville for a high-octane weekend at TIAA Bank Field on March 6-7.

Tickets start at $20 and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Jan. 26.

Seating capacity will be reduced at TIAA Bank Field and social distancing measures will be in place.

“Monster Jam is enthusiastic that fans are eager to attend a live event with family and friends and feel confident about their safety and well-being, as shown in multiple surveys. In order to meet and exceed those expectations, Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience,” a release said.

More information about TIAA Bank Field’s safety policy can be found here.

WHEN: Saturday, March 6, 2021 7:00pm | Pit Party 3:30pm – 5:30pm Sunday, March 7, 2021 1:00pm

WHERE: 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

TICKETS: Event Tickets start at $20 each. Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com

TRUCK LINEUP: Megalodon® driven by Adam Anderson; Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; Monster Energy® driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents; Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Ryan Anderson; Zombie™ driven by Bari Musawwir; Scooby-Doo™ driven by Linsey Read; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Rage driven by Cory Rummell; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner and Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard. *Truck and driver line-up subject to change*