Putnam County couple facing drug, child neglect charges

SATSUMA, Fla. – A Satsuma couple are facing drug and child neglect charges after their home was raided Monday by Putnam County narcotics deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Eran Herrera, 32, and Zachary Mori, 34, were both taken into custody Wednesday morning.

The raid was part of an investigation that began more than a month ago after anonymous tips were submitted to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was kind of eerie and scary at the same time because we ‘re not familiar with that many police officers being here at one time,” a woman who lives nearby told News4Jax.

According to detectives, Herrera and Mori were running a marijuana grow house inside the home. During the raid, according to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized eight marijuana plants, 200 grams of sealed marijuana in jars, $3,400 in cash, drug paraphernalia and two guns. The Sheriff’s Office said it became aware of suspected drug activity after receiving the anonymous tips.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says these items were seized Monday from the home. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

“We need to be more involved in what’s going in our community so we can keep the kids safe, as well as friends, family and neighbors,” said a man who lives nearby.

Investigators said the home was both a public nuisance and a danger to a 12-year-old child who lived there with the couple. According to investigators, the home was considered filthy, with seeping sewage, and code enforcement deemed the home uninhabitable.

“I was shocked,” said the man who lives nearby. “It really shocked me to see that the child was around that kind of stuff.”

Another woman who lives nearby added: “I feel terrible about that.”

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating. A family friend now has temporary custody of the child.