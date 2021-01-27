58ºF

Duval County cancels after-school activities Wednesday for severe weather

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jacksonville, Orange Park and Macclenny through 4:15 p.m., Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that all after-school activities would be canceled because of the approaching severe weather.

That included athletics, band, music and club meetings. 

District Atlhetic Director Tammie Talley said “the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans are the most important.”

The district said activity buses would run as normal for students who use them for transportation. Other students will remain sheltered at school until parents can pick them up.

After-school care programs, including extended day and Team Up, will be held as normal, the district said, but parents were asked to pick up children early if possible.

Because of the weather, the district said families should expect delays in transportation, particularly for middle school students. 

“Please be patient as we work to get all students home safely,” the district said.

Visit www.duvalschools.org for further information. 

