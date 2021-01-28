Second doses to begin at 2 city-run vaccination sites starting Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that health workers will begin administering second doses of the coronavirus vaccine to seniors who received first doses at two city-run sites.

The second doses will begin Monday, 21 days after the sites opened.

The two sites, at Lane Wiley Senior Center on the Westside and Mandarin Senior Center, are no longer administering first doses of the vaccine after the city’s supply ran out last week.

“These are for the city sites only and only available to those who received their first dose at one of these locations,” Curry said.

Those who already had first doses at these sites are asked to bring identification and the shot record card they were given when they received their first shot.

To save time, the city also asks those who are getting their second dose to bring a completed COVID-19 vaccination screening and consent form which can be found here. Printed forms will be available at the centers, as well.

Here’s a breakdown of how the scheduling will work:

If your last name begins with A, B, C, or D, come to the site between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If your last name begins with E, F, G, or H, come to the site between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

If your last name begins with I, J, K, or L, come to the site between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

If your last name begins with M, N, O, or P, come to the site between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

If your last name begins with Q, R, S, or T, come to the site between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

If your last name begins with U, V, or W, come to the site between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

If your last name begins with X, Y, or Z come to the site between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who can’t come at their designated time are asked to come to the site between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients will get a reminder phone call the day before their second dose is due.

The city said the second doses will be administered until Feb. 12.

First doses of the coronavirus vaccine are only being administered at the state-run site at the Regency Square Mall.