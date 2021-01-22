Sorting out confusion at senior centers after first dose vaccines run out

A health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the drugmaker in exchange for the continued flow of its COVID-19 vaccine. Critics say the deal is raising major ethical concerns, including possible privacy violations and a deepening of the global divide between wealthy countries and poorer populations, including Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, who face long waits to be inoculated. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After demand for vaccines at Jacksonville’s two senior center sites increased sharply Thursday afternoon, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday evening that the city’s supply for first doses had been exhausted.

But a line of frustrated seniors outside the Mandarin Senior Center on Friday morning said they didn’t get the updated message.

Many held a printed press release from the city that had gone out earlier in the day Thursday, saying the site would be open for first doses until 6 p.m. Friday.

But after sending that release, which included dropping the birth month requirement for vaccines on Thursday, the city learned later in the day that demand had spiked at the senior centers and all the first doses available from the city’s allotment had been given out.

The mayor Tweeted the updated information, which was reported by local media outlets, but the seniors who showed up Friday morning say they never saw the new information and were frustrated and disappointed.

The city acknowledged that an updated press release was not sent out through the same email list chain Thursday, although the media were given the updated information to report.

2. Otherwise, both senior centers are closed to new patients/ first doses. The State of Florida is now facilitating all COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Regency Mall location. Please call their hotline at 866-200-3762 to make an appointment. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 22, 2021

If you received your first dose at one of the senior centers, you will be able to receive your second dose at that same location 21 days later. Otherwise, both senior center sites are now closed to new patients.

The city says the second doses will begin Jan. 29. The city has reserved enough vaccines to cover all of the second doses.

Seniors must go to the same senior center where they received the first vaccine to get their second dose. When they got their first dose, seniors were able to choose text or email for reminders. The city asked that you watch for those and come back for your second dose as directed.

Curry announced Thursday morning that the city was waiving the birth month requirement. Anyone age 65 and older, frontline health care workers and first responders could try to get one of the first-come, first-served vaccines from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday before the supply of first doses ran out.

The city only received 11,000 doses of the vaccine designated for the two sites at the Mandarin Senior Center and at the Lane Wiley Senior Center site on the Westside. The city was able to give a limited number of shots each day, around 1,700, and hit its goal each day.

The city told News4Jax that it would be working to continue the senior site vaccinations in the future in some form, but the state is limiting where the vaccines can go, and the senior centers are not on the list.

Curry said in a tweet that the state of Florida is taking over vaccine distribution in the city. The new vaccination site is at the Regency Square Mall. Call 1-866-200-3762 to make an appointment at that site.