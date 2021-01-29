25-year-old shot in Southside domestic incident dies

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting on Bunnell Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 25-year-old man wounded a domestic-related shooting Saturday on Jacksonville’s Southside has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency database.

Sheldon Walker, who was identified to News4Jax by multiple neighbors, was shot in the head at a home on Bunnell Drive in the early morning hours Saturday.

George Kenneth Litgen, 50, was arrested in connection with the shooting after a “tip from an observant citizen” helped police end their manhunt Saturday.

Litgen was charged with attempted murder but that is expected to be upgraded now that Walker’s death is listed as a murder on the JSO database.

Police confirmed the two men, who are half-brothers, had a history of domestic violence against each other.