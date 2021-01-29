Jacksonville firefighter suspended after arrest in girlfriend’s beating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer could lose his job after he was arrested this month on felony charges in the beating of his girlfriend, a city spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Engineer Kyle Callahan, 35, is suspended without pay pending termination Jan. 22, though he can appeal the suspension to the civil service board within 10 days, city spokeswoman Nikki Kimbleton told News4Jax via email.

Callahan is free on bond while awaiting trial on felony domestic battery and false imprisonment charges, court records show. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The criminal charges stem from a Jan. 17 complaint the victim filed with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy called to a domestic disturbance call about 2 a.m. that day found the victim’s face covered in blood, her eyes swollen and bruised, and a cut on the back of her head.

Her injuries were severe enough that she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim said Callahan, her boyfriend of six months, had beaten her up the night before, according to his arrest report. She told deputies he was already drunk when she picked him up at home about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and he grew more intoxicated as they stopped at multiple bars that night.

She said the abuse began when they got home. At first, she said, he hurled obscenities at her, but things escalated when he refused to let her leave his place. She told deputies he repeatedly punched her in the face, then dragged her back inside by her hair when she tried to make a run for it.

Once inside his home, Callahan slammed the victim’s head into a wall several times, causing her to black out, she told deputies. She recalled getting struck in the back of the head with a household object during the beating. She said she finally escaped when Callahan went to the bathroom.

Deputies found blood on Callahan’s front door, which looked like it had been kicked in, according to the report. They also noticed dried blood on his hands and scratches on his arms. Inside, they also found an iron that had blood on both the tip and handle.

Callahan acknowledged the pair went bar hopping the night before but denied attacking the victim. He told deputies the victim hit herself and said his injuries might have happened while defending himself.

Callahan was arrested and booked into the Clay County jail but released after posting $50,000 bond.

Court records show this isn’t the first time Callahan has been charged with domestic battery. He was arrested in September 2019 after his ex-wife accused him of grabbing her and pushing her during an episode involving one of their children. The charge was dropped, though it’s unclear why.

