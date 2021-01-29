Matanzas High School chemistry, physics educator named Flagler County Teacher of the Year

Khady Harmon, a physics and chemistry teacher at Matanzas High School was named Teacher of the Year for Flagler Schools.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – During an entirely virtual ceremony Thursday, Flagler Schools named Matanzas High School physics and chemistry teacher Khady Harmon as its Teacher of the Year.

“No matter what happens, teachers are committed. The most important thing is our students. This is a year like we’ve never seen before, but I am so happy and honored to represent all the teachers in Flagler County,” Harmon said.

Khady earned her Bachelors in chemistry with a minor in math from the University of Texas. She moved to Florida eight years ago and began teaching at Matanzas High.

Chuck Coates, a project manager with Plant Services was named Employee of the Year. Chuck has been with Flagler Schools for 12 years.

“Both Khady and Chuck are great representatives of Flagler Schools. They are proven leaders on their campus and their department and I could not be happier to have them represent their fellow teachers and support staff,” said Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt.

Both Harmon and Coates will now represent Flagler Schools for state-wide honors.