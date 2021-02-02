Publix pharmacies in Nassau County to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations

Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with the supermarket chain Publix is coming to Nassau County.

On Thursday, Publix pharmacies on Sadler Road and State Road 200 will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Wednesday, Publix will open more appointments to get the Moderna vaccine. Florida residents age 65 and older can make an appointment using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

Reservation system opens For appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 5

Saturday, Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 7 Friday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 11

The state requires people receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency.

There are now 325 Publix pharmacies in 23 Florida counties administering vaccinations.