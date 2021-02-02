Publix pharmacies in Nassau County to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations

Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with the supermarket chain Publix is coming to Nassau County.
On Thursday, Publix pharmacies on Sadler Road and State Road 200 will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Starting Wednesday, Publix will open more appointments to get the Moderna vaccine. Florida residents age 65 and older can make an appointment using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by phone.
|Reservation system opens
|For appointments on
|Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 a.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 4
Friday, Feb. 5
Saturday, Feb. 6
Sunday, Feb. 7
|Friday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m.
|Monday, Feb. 8
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Thursday, Feb. 11
The state requires people receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency.
There are now 325 Publix pharmacies in 23 Florida counties administering vaccinations.