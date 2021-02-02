44ºF

San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville reopen after water main break

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A water main break sent water gushing across San Jose Boulevard Tuesday morning near Orange Picker Road.

The break occurred at a construction site for a new Daily’s convenience store before 9 a.m. A spokesperson for JEA said a third party contractor on San Jose Boulevard was doing work when they hit the water main.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Marbon Road, but one southbound lane reopened at 11 a.m.

JEA crews are working to make repairs.

