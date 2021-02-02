St. Johns County gets more vaccine doses; Registration for appointments to open Thursday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

St. Johns County received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week from the state, county officials said.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, for vaccination appointments on Feb. 5, 8 and 10.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz or call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711 after 9 a.m. Feb. 4. You will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline prior to that time.

Those with appointments are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine requires recipients to receive their second dose in 21 days. Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccine doses, officials said.

St. Johns County’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations is currently designated for people age 65 or older and front-line health care workers who have direct contact with patients.

For updates regarding the county’s vaccination program, visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations or text SJCVACCINE to 888777.