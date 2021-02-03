Another drill coming up next week at Naval Station Mayport

Naval Station Mayport's Memorial Park was established Aug. 1, 1987, with the dedication of the USS Stark monument.

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – If you see extra activity at Naval Station Mayport next Tuesday or hear gunfire sounds from the base, don’t worry, it’s another military exercise.

Base personnel will conduct a small boat exercise within the basin of the installation as part of Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield 2021.

A release from the base pointed out that this is a scheduled exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.

These drills and exercises are routinely coordinated to enhance the Navy’s security forces’ ability to respond and mitigate threats to the base.

Nearby residents may see increased security activity associated with the exercise and hear blank rounds of gunfire.