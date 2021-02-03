Jacksonville to move people living on streets into hotels

Residents say they have been told to leave the property by Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Help is days away for those living in a homeless camp in Downtown Jacksonville.

Mayor Lenny Curry and the city’s COVID-19 Shelter Task Force announced details of a plan to provide shelter, food and long-term options for the city’s homeless on Wednesday, saying outreach has begun at a homeless encampment on city property at Union and Jefferson streets to let people know they will be moved into hotels within days.

At a news conference Wednesday, the city said eight to 10 extended-stay hotels will be participating. Rapid Rehousing specialists will be available at those hotels starting Monday to help people get checked in.

Staff from the multiple agencies will meet with the unsheltered to identify needs their needs for storage of belongings, transportation and register individuals for a room. In addition to offering housing services, groceries and prepared meals will be delivered to participants once a week.

Cindy Funkhouser, president and CEO of Sulzbacher Center, said the federal CARES Act and funding from the state and city is being used for this and the goal of the task force to move these people into permanent housing within 30 days.

The project is a collaboration with the city, Sulzbacher, Mental Health Resource Center, Changing Homelessness, additional area homeless providers, Downtown Vision and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“The impact of the pandemic presented unique challenges for our homeless providers, challenges that required significant changes to the way they operate,” Curry said. “The Downtown Homelessness Taskforce quickly established the COVID-19 Shelter Taskforce to minimize the impact on people experiencing homelessness by leveraging existing services and developing new programs like the Pathway to Home.”

Those who need immediate support may speak to an outreach worker or visit the Urban Rest Stop, located at the Sulzbacher Center at 611 E. Adams St. It is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harry Brooks, who was at the homeless camp Wednesday morning said he’d definitely take advantage of this new program.

“It’s been pretty rough,” Brooks said. “You don’t have no work and you can’t get in a shelter.”

The city told News4Jax at the beginning of the week that people living in the camp on city property in LaVilla were misinformed that they would be forced to leave the camp this week.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that was not true and a spokesperson for Curry said: “No one from the city told anyone they had to leave.”

But there are signs posted near the camp which read in part: “Officers of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are authorized to enforce the Florida trespass laws on this property. Failure to leave this property after being instructed to do so by a law enforcement officer may result in your arrest...”

Volunteers Jason Pugh and Charlie Griffin told News4Jax they have been coming to the homeless camp every Tuesday for three months.

“We feed the homeless, we provide shelter, we give them tents,” Pugh said.

Ju’Coby Pittman is the CEO and president of the Clara White Mission, which helps Jacksonville’s homeless people. The mission is across the street from the homeless camp.

“We want to provide housing and supportive services to those individuals to make sure they are stabilized,” Pittman said.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to donate to local social service groups within the community or visit ChangingHomelessness.org.