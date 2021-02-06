A push to turn places of worships into vaccination clinics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city’s pop up vaccination clinic will open on the northside on Saturday for the final day. It’s in an effort by city and community leaders to reach underserved communities where the vaccine has not been available.

By the end of the day, the city will have vaccinated nearly 975 people between today and Friday at Clanzel Brown Senior Center site in Moncrief.

For those who don’t want to wait in line, the city will give vouchers that will allow patients to come back later on in the day.

A handful of people arrived before 6 am waiting for the site to open, including Cora Gardner and her brother who says it’s only a five minute drive from their house.

“It’s wonderful it’s wonderful nothing could be no better and it’s close right by at the house too,” said Gardner.

The Clanzel Brown Senior Center is open today from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for people with birthdays in July through December. Vaccines are still limited to health care workers, first responders and people 65 and up. Free rides are offered thru JTA, ReadiRide and AME’s Minister’s Alliance.

JTA said it has direct service to the Clanzel Brown Community Center via Route 3 – Moncrief. It also provides direct service through its Northside ReadiRide Zone and a new Northwest Core ReadiRide Zone established to service the area.

To reserve transportation with ReadiRide call 904-679-4555 at least 24 hours in advance.

The site provides the Pfizer vaccine, so patients must return within 21 days for a second dose. The city is providing a voucher to people who receive the first dose Friday or Saturday.

News4Jax was at the site when it opened yesterday as dozens began lining up before the sun came up. The city allocated 500 first-doses to administer on a first come first serve basis. By mid-afternoon there was no line. Northside residents told News4Jax they feel fortunate and thankful there is a vaccination site in their neighborhood allowing easy access to the shot.

“We need it here real bad,” said James Mosely who received his first shot.

The site closes at 5 p.m. today. The city asks if you leave the site after getting our vouches, you should come back before 4 p.m. to get back in line.

If you receive your first dose here at the senior center in Moncrief, you’ll be able to come back in 21 days for your second dose.