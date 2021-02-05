Dozens line up for new vaccine site in Moncrief hours before it opens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people were already in line Friday morning at the Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center on Moncrief Road, hours before it was set to open as Jacksonville’s latest COVID-19 vaccination site.

Only seniors, health care workers and first responders are eligible for the vaccine. The city said it has 975 doses available for the duration of the 2-day pop up site.

“I wish that they would do more. This is just the cusp of what they need to do,” Wanda Bowman Johnson said as she was waiting in line.

Less than 2 hours until vaccination clinic opens. Line is growing! Some people say they walked since it’s right in their neighborhood. “If they provide it, we will come & you see a lot of us all ready out here,” said Northside resident Michael Drayton. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/RN1Sz2E0Td — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) February 5, 2021

When he announced the site on Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry said he hoped Jacksonville residents would respect the underserved community’s need for the vaccines.

No appointments are necessary for vaccinations at the Brown Senior Center, but to avoid large crowds and to promote social distancing, eligible patients should only visit the vaccination site on the day associated with their birth month:

Friday: Birthdays in January through June

Saturday: Birthday in July through December

All patients must provide a photo ID that shows their birthdate, while first responders and health care workers should also bring an employee badge.

For convenience, patients will be offered a voucher that allows them to return to the site the same day to receive the vaccine.

Jacksonville Transportation Association Director David Cawton said JTA is providing transportation to the site.

“We have are ReadiRide service door to door service that will pick you up from your house we’ve establish a brand new ready ride zone the northwest zone and the northside ready ride zone this will serve this area for the two days that we have a vaccine access here, but also ReadiRide serves the Regency Square Mall as well,” he said.

JTA said it has direct service to the Clanzel Brown Community Center via Route 3 – Moncrief. It also provides direct service through its Northside ReadiRide Zone and a new Northwest Core ReadiRide Zone established to service the area.

To reserve transportation with ReadiRide call 904-679-4555 at least 24 hours in advance.

The site provides the Pfizer vaccine, so patients must return within 21 days for a second dose. The city is providing a voucher to people who receive the first dose Friday or Saturday.