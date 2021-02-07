‘I don’t want it to go cold’: Jacksonville woman continues to search for answers in brother’s death

Patricia Blume Baden holds up a flyer asking for information in the disappearance and death of her brother, William “Bubba” Blume.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a Jacksonville man disappeared, his sister is searching for answers in his disappearance and death.

William “Bubba” Blume disappeared in October 2019. He lived in a home on East 31st Street in Tallyrand. In March 2020, remains were found in a wooded area about 2 ½ blocks away from his home. In August of last year, the remains were identified as Blume’s.

Blume’s sister, Patricia Blume Baden, is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to Blume to come forward.

“It’s just going cold, and I don’t want it to go cold because somebody knows something,” said Baden, who spoke with News4Jax Sunday as she was putting up flyers asking for information in the case. “I need somebody who knows something to please call me and tell me something, let my mind rest. My mind needs to rest badly.”

The Jacksonville woman said that she last saw her brother the day before he was discovered missing.

“I dropped him off, and I remember him waving at me from the porch saying, ‘Bye, baby,’” Baden recalled, crying. “He always waved from the porch. If I knew it was going to be the final goodbye, I wouldn’t have left.”

Remains were found nearly five months later in an area that Baden said she and her family searched several times.

“There is not a way me and my family did not go up and down through this woods and the creek and did not see my brother lying here,” she said.

Another five months would pass before the remains were positively identified as Blume’s.

“I want to know what happened,” Baden said. “I want to close this case ‘cause I don’t want it to go a cold case and not know for another 15 years.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police.