Jacksonville police search for missing 11-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to Ribault Circle. That’s where police said they learned Te’mani Williams had run away from the home sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the child was seen getting into a gray Dodge Charger.

The Sheriff’s Office described the girl as being 5 feet tall, weighing 98 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she left the home.

Anyone having who has seen the girl or who has information about here whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.