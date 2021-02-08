Farm Share schedules more food distributions in Northeast Florida

Farm Share distribution late last year at the Chuch of Oakland. (File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits distributing food to food-insecure residents, announced Monday five food distributions this week in Northeast Florida.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Tuesday , Feb. 9, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last at American Legion Post 250, 3939 County Road 218 in Middleburg

Thursday , Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last at Legacy Ministries, 825 University Blvd. N in Jacksonville

Saturday , Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. until supplies last with the city of Lake Butler at 155 NW 3rd St. in Lake Butler

Saturday , Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. until supplies last at American Legion Post 197, 2179 Benedict Rd. in Jacksonville

Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9:30 a.m. until supplies last with City Councilman Reggie Gaffney at 9238 103rd St. in Jacksonville

With more than 3.5 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than $1.3 billion.

Last year alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians.

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.