Police investigating Englewood apartment shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A victim was found with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, at the Harold House Apartments in Englewood, early Monday morning.

Police arrived at the apartment complex shortly before 2:00 a.m. Responding officers located a single victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe an unknown suspect shot fired shots into the apartment through an exterior window. Several other people were inside at the time of the shooting, including multiple children. The Sheriff’s Office says no one else was hurt.

Police say they are searching for a man wearing a grey jacket. JSO does not know if the shooter is related to the victim.

Detectives are canvassing the apartment area, searching for surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact JSO, either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).