Police investigating fatal triple shooting on Moncrief Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead after a reported shooting at the Calloway Cove Apartments on 4229 W. Moncrief Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported the agency responded to a shooting at the complex before 2:20 a.m. this morning but has not responded to requests for more information.

The medical examiner and several police vehicles are still on-scene at the apartment complex. Private security is keeping reporters away from the property while police investigate.

As police continue to investigate this deadly triple shooting - we are looking at other notable incidents in the area.

This is the same area where police say a 19 year old was shot and killed last month.