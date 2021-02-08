Jacksonville police ask for help solving murder where 100 people were present

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After nearly two weeks of investigation into the shooting death of a 19-year-old man, Jacksonville police are asking the public for help finding out who opened fire during a large fight.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director of Investigations Mike Bruno said Monday that the fight occurred after two girls got into a dispute on social media on Jan. 26. They agreed to meet on Ken Knight Drive about 6:30 p.m. and the fight attracted dozens -- either to participate or to watch. Bruno estimated 100 people were present when gunshots went off and “sheer chaos” ensued.

Detectives have had little to no cooperation from witnesses, either because of a reluctance to cooperate with the police or fear of retaliation. Bruno said law enforcement needs community engagement to solve cases like this and lamented that “there’s got to be one person there” who’s willing to help get justice for the victim.

Ad

He said if someone had alerted JSO to the social media posts ahead of time, the murder might have been prevented.

Bruno said people can remain anonymous either by calling Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS or the Gun Bounty tip line using the same number. In addition to suspect information, police are looking for additional posts or social media videos that could help.