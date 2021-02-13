Right whale calf fatally struck by boat washes up on Anastasia Island

Crews were studying the right whale calf and prepared to move it off the beach out of the tide zone.

ANASTASIA ISLAND, Fla. – A right whale calf washed up Saturday on the shore of Anastasia State Park beach. Marine biologists, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene Saturday evening.

Crews were studying the whale and prepared to move it off the beach out of the tide zone.

The calf, born to mother Infinity, was 22 feet, 4 inches long.

The chief scientist at the Marineland Right Whale Project told News4Jax the whale was struck around dusk Friday night by a boat, which was damaged by the impact and grounded.

The whale was not found on the Anastasia State Park beach until Saturday morning.

Right whales are endangered and are closely tracked from the time they are born. Scientists believe there are less than 400 left.

At least 14 calves have been spotted so far this season, all from different mothers. The whales typically come down to the Northeast Florida shoreline from November through March for calving season, where they nurse and strengthen their calves.

This is also a time when they tend to get accidentally struck by boats.

“They stay so close to shore and people often see them, you know, passing by,” said Blair Mase, Southeast Region Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator with NOAA. “It just really is a devastating impact. And, you know, each one that occurs, unfortunately, impact the future population.”

The chief scientist at the scene said this was the first vessel collision death of the year.

If you see a right whale, you are encouraged to call 877-WHALE HELP. And legally, boats must stay 500 yards from any right whale they spot.