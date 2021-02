JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after losing control of his moped on Merrill Road near Hartsfield Road early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an off-duty officer saw the crash.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Merrill Road when he lost control while attempting to make a lane change, according to investigators. The moped hit a curb and then a concrete pole.

The driver died at the scene. News4Jax requested the full crash report.